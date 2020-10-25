1/
Lester Oliver MYLES
1947 - 2020
Age 73 of St. Paul Passed away October 14, 2020 Lester was born in St. Paul, Minnesota on July 17, 1947 to Queen Esther and Edmond Myles. Lester went to school to become a chef and was a wonderful cook and was known in the community as the "Cake Man". Lester later was employed by NWB, U.S. West and Qwest Communications and retired after 30 years . He was a member of CWA Local 7201. Lester is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Edward and Robert and grandson Jason. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Regina; son Jason; daughters Blanche Jenkins, Jennifer Rausin; stepsons Tory (Carolyn) Kitchen, Stacy Jameson; step daughters Tami Jameson, Toni (Eric) Hall; grandchildren Jalin, Jihad, Jaali, Queen Myles; Denesha Smith, Keith Williams; Tory Jr., Brittany Kitchen; Justine, Rainna and Mesa Jameson. Many other relatives as well as friends. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2pm at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4343 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Mn 55409. Due to COVID-19, masks required.




Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Cremation Society of Minnesota
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Minnesota
4343 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55409
