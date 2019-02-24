Home

Age 84, of St. Paul/White Bear Lake, MN Passed away on February 9, 2019 Born in Blakely, MN on November 23, 1934, to Thomas and Johanna Hert, both deceased. Leta is also preceded in death by her siblings Thomas Bonde, June (Bob) Runchey. She is survived by her sisters Lila (Ed) Linner, Gloria (George) Johnson, Rosie (Dick) Pinomaki and her sister-in-law Katie Bonde. By her sons Chip (Kay) Hauser, Kully (Jeanne) Hauser, and Ted Hauser. Her 7 grandkids, Katie (Jesse) Sheppard, TJ (Jessica), Bailey, Charlie, Alex, Max, Adam and Emma. And her 3 great-grandkids, Paxton, Ethan, and Liam. Per her wishes her body has been donated to the U of M Anatomy Bequest Program.
