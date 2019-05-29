|
Age 33 Of Hudson, WI Passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 24, 2019.| Lew was born on November 15, 1985 in Maplewood, He grew up North St. Paul, MN and Rice Lake, WI, and graduated from Rice Lake High School. Lew went on to study at Century College and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He was an owner of NCCM Company and diligently held the General Manager role, with most of his ten years being a Financial and Business Development Manager in his family owned business located in River Falls, WI. He was united in marriage to his life partner Kayla Minnerly on July 18, 2009 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hudson, and the couple were blessed with two daughters, Tatum and Ardyn Niccum, as well as, their fur babies Fiona and Elvis, their English Bulldogs, and Tucker and Harley aka Bump, their family cats. Lew loved and was bigger than life. Lew will remain in the heart of his beloved wife of almost 10 years, Kayla; his daughters, Tatum and Ardyn; parents, Jewels and Brent Niccum; biological father, David (Cindy) Plaster; parents-in-law, Lisa and Thomas Makal, and Jeffrey (Denise) Minnerly; brother, Cole (Sierra) Niccum; sister-in-law, Jordan (William) Racicot; grandparents, Penelope Sarro (Mike Garrity), Jennifer and Mark Have, Jim and Bernice Pelland, Patricia Niccum; grandmother-in-law, Nina Geary; nephews and niece, Perseus (Percy) Niccum, Sully and Aurora Racicot; aunts and uncles, Robert and Barbara Schroeder, Susan (Larry) Anderson, Kristine (William) Lecuyer, David (Melissa) Niccum, Mark (Melissa) Pelland, Michelle Schuenke, Kathryn Geary and Jim Geary; cousins, Oliver, Emelia, Franklin, Benjamin, Samantha, Matthew, Nathan, Vincent, Brent, Marie, Chase, Kinsley, Boone, Havannah, Katherine, Nichole, Kristen and Matthew, as well as many other relatives and friends, all who he loved so much. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jon Moore, David Niccum, Harley Geary, Richard and Marie Plaster; and infant niece, Zoey Racicot. A celebration of Lew's life will be held at 11AM on Thursday, May 30th, at Bethel Lutheran Church - Highlands Campus, 504 Frontage Rd., Hudson, WI. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4-7PM on Wednesday, May 29th at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI; as well as one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Interment at Willow River Cemetery in Hudson. Hudson, WI - (715)386-3725
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019