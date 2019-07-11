Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. PIUS X CHURCH
3878 Highland Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. PIUS X CHURCH
3878 Highland Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis BOGDANOVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis BOGDANOVICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lewis BOGDANOVICH Obituary
Age 78 Of White Bear Lake Passed away on July 9, 2019 after an eleven year battle of Mantle Cell Lymphoma, surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by his daughter Terri Bogdanovich Best and sister Florence Bogdanovich. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy; children Dave, Mike (Rita), Laura, Susie (Brad) Berken, Brian; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother Sam (Barb). Active member of Knights of Columbus and St. Pius X Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 11:00 AM at ST. PIUS X CHURCH, 3878 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, WBL. Visitation Friday, 5-8 PM at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL and one hour before Mass at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honsa Family Funeral Home
Download Now