|
|
Age 78 Of White Bear Lake Passed away on July 9, 2019 after an eleven year battle of Mantle Cell Lymphoma, surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by his daughter Terri Bogdanovich Best and sister Florence Bogdanovich. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy; children Dave, Mike (Rita), Laura, Susie (Brad) Berken, Brian; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother Sam (Barb). Active member of Knights of Columbus and St. Pius X Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 11:00 AM at ST. PIUS X CHURCH, 3878 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, WBL. Visitation Friday, 5-8 PM at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL and one hour before Mass at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on July 11, 2019