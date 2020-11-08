1/1
Lewis GOLDSTEIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 64 of St Paul, died suddenly November 3, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Howard Goldstein and Recie Lovich. Survived by daughter, Maggie Goldstein; former wife and close friend, Margaret Goldstein; sons, Mike Fruen and Tom Fruen (Haley); 4 grandchildren; siblings, Jules Goldstein (Janice), Bonnie Goldstein (Jim Grady), and Jack Goldstein (Donna); 8 nieces and nephews; and uncountable friends, especially his friends at The Joint. A graduate of St. Paul Highland Park, Class of '73, Lewis lived his life to its fullest. His personal charisma and generous hospitality directed his professional path and defined his lifelong work. Every place he was employed, he was always the guy who people came to to have fun. Lewis made clients laugh and feel safe while he poured them drinks or took them where they wanted to be. He was the one who made everything more interesting. Although his quixotic presence and laidback approach were occasionally vexing, it was impossible to stay mad at Lewis Goldstein. He followed no path but his own, but always found his way home. He will be deeply missed. Service to be held in the spring to plant a tree and to celebrate his life. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hodroff-Epstein Memorial Chapels
126 East Franklin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-1234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved