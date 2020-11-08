Age 64 of St Paul, died suddenly November 3, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Howard Goldstein and Recie Lovich. Survived by daughter, Maggie Goldstein; former wife and close friend, Margaret Goldstein; sons, Mike Fruen and Tom Fruen (Haley); 4 grandchildren; siblings, Jules Goldstein (Janice), Bonnie Goldstein (Jim Grady), and Jack Goldstein (Donna); 8 nieces and nephews; and uncountable friends, especially his friends at The Joint. A graduate of St. Paul Highland Park, Class of '73, Lewis lived his life to its fullest. His personal charisma and generous hospitality directed his professional path and defined his lifelong work. Every place he was employed, he was always the guy who people came to to have fun. Lewis made clients laugh and feel safe while he poured them drinks or took them where they wanted to be. He was the one who made everything more interesting. Although his quixotic presence and laidback approach were occasionally vexing, it was impossible to stay mad at Lewis Goldstein. He followed no path but his own, but always found his way home. He will be deeply missed. Service to be held in the spring to plant a tree and to celebrate his life. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com