Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on September 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Buddy was born on January 15, 1927 to Barney W. and Hattie Harris, and grew up in St. Paul, MN with brothers he adored, Joseph "Jimmy" and Donald. He graduated from St. Paul Academy, and attended the University of Minnesota before serving in the United States Army Air Force. In February 1950 he married Natalie Krasnow, of blessed memory, his loving wife of 69 years, and made their home in the Highland Park section of St. Paul, where they raised their three children, Lynn, Barney and Joanne, as he lovingly called "LBJ". Buddy spent over 40 years in the family steel business, Paper Calmenson & Co., serving as its Executive Vice President. He retired with Natalie to Palm Springs, CA., a place they spent so many happy years, playing golf, walking in the neighborhood and entertaining family and friends. 5:30 in the afternoon was a cherished time as they would unwind, relax and recount their activities of the day, celebrating their wonderful life together with cheese and crackers and a cocktail. They resided there until 2016, moving back to the Twin Cities to be closer to family. Buddy was an avid golfer, horse racing fan and lifelong sports enthusiast. He had a great eye for picking the horses or calling a football game. His favorite teams depended on what schools his grandchildren attended; his loyalty lay with them. Affectionately called "LR" by his children and grandchildren, LR always looked forward to family time together and family trips. Buddy was a dear friend to so many; he cherished his friendships and made sure to call and check in to see how everyone was doing. With his loving sense of humor he put a smile on everyone's face. A true gentleman to all who knew him. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted son, husband and father, with an ability to find and spread joy and positivity in his life. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Natalie K. Harris; parents, Barney W. & Hattie Harris; siblings, Joseph C. "Jimmy" & Nancy Harris and Donald Harris. Survived by his children, Lynn & Leonard Snyder, Barney & Pamela Harris and Joanne & Bruce Levy; grandchildren, Tracy Snyder, Robyn & Justin Anderson, Shauna & Lars Carlsen, Carly & Nathan Sessions, Andrew & Ariel Levy, David Harris and Halley Harris; 7 great grandchildren; in-laws Brian & Judith Krasnow and Marilyn Harris; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. We are thankful for the assistance Buddy received during the last few years from David, Vera, Heidi and members of the staff at Knollwood Place. A private funeral service was held on October 1st at Mount Zion Temple Cemetery in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Harris Family Fund at Mount Zion Temple St. Paul, Sholom Foundation Minneapolis or donor's favorite charity. May his memory forever be a blessing.