Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Scott and Tonya Nielsen
4088 Lady Slipper Road
Lake Elmo, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lieselotte NIELSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lieselotte E. NIELSEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lieselotte E. NIELSEN Obituary
Age 81 of Oakdale Passed away May 12, 2019 She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl; parents, George and Anna; siblings, Alphred, Willy and Freida; brothers-in-law, Don and Ray; sisters-in-law, Joyce, Erika and Helga. Survived by brothers, Karl, Gerhardt; sons, Frank, Galen, Scott (Tonya), George; daughters, Roseann and Kathy; grandchildren, Nicole (Sam), Austen, Jane, Quinn, Nena, Heather, Alysha, Heath, Brandon, BreAna Trishana, Frankie, Noah and Ella; sister-in-law, Judy; brother-in-law, Ken (Kathy); Niece Petra and many other nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. A Service of Remembrance for Lisa will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. A luncheon to follow immediately after the service at the home of Scott and Tonya Nielsen, 4088 Lady Slipper Road, Lake Elmo, MN 55042. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now