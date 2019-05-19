|
|
Age 81 of Oakdale Passed away May 12, 2019 She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl; parents, George and Anna; siblings, Alphred, Willy and Freida; brothers-in-law, Don and Ray; sisters-in-law, Joyce, Erika and Helga. Survived by brothers, Karl, Gerhardt; sons, Frank, Galen, Scott (Tonya), George; daughters, Roseann and Kathy; grandchildren, Nicole (Sam), Austen, Jane, Quinn, Nena, Heather, Alysha, Heath, Brandon, BreAna Trishana, Frankie, Noah and Ella; sister-in-law, Judy; brother-in-law, Ken (Kathy); Niece Petra and many other nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. A Service of Remembrance for Lisa will be held at 11 am, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. A luncheon to follow immediately after the service at the home of Scott and Tonya Nielsen, 4088 Lady Slipper Road, Lake Elmo, MN 55042. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019