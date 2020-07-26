1/1
Lila A. COTTEN
1926 - 2020
Of Estero, FL Formerly of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 22, 2020 in Bonita Springs, FL. Lila was born January 13, 1926, in Mariaville, NE, the oldest of seven children. She attended college in Kearney and moved from the Nebraska sandhills to Denver with her girlfriends. After WWII, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Cotten. Together they moved to St. Paul, MN where they raised six children. While in St. Paul, she was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish and the Ladies Guild Philanthropic Group. Lila was a gentle, kind, and generous woman with a knack for style. In her younger years, Lila enjoyed square dancing, bowling, celebrating St. Patrick's Day downtown with her friends, vacationing with other couples, and always welcoming the opportunity to meet new friends. Mom looked forward to hosting family game nights where she would gather as many of her children and grand children as possible. She always maintained a young attitude, even taking Pilate classes into her 90's. Lila enjoyed welcoming many friends and family to her Florida home through the years. Lila and her husband were an inspiration to all and their love for one another was apparent, especially when gliding across the dance floor. Lila is survived by her five children, Carolyn and husband John, Robert "Jim" and wife Jan, Kenneth "Ken", Shirley, and Lola; three sisters Lucille, Donna and Marrianne; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grand children. Lila was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Robert L. Cotten, son, Gerald, sister, Carol, and two brothers, Michael and Frank. A private family Mass was celebrated on July 20, 2020 in St. Paul. Lila was laid to rest beside her husband and son at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 pandemic. Mom, we miss you but you will always be in our hearts. We find peace and joy knowing that you are dancing again with dad for all eternity. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lila's name to the following organization: Guild Services, C/O George Broostin, 130 Wabasha St. S. #90, St. Paul, MN 55107. To sign her guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
