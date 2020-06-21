Lila A. (Williamson) LEEDOM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 96 of Roseville Passed away on June 18, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, H. Cal; parents, Axel and Sarah; 2 sisters and 1 brother. Lila is survived by her children, 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at Advent Lutheran Church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Roseville Memorial Chapel 651-631-2727




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved