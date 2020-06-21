Age 96 of Roseville Passed away on June 18, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, H. Cal; parents, Axel and Sarah; 2 sisters and 1 brother. Lila is survived by her children, 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at Advent Lutheran Church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Roseville Memorial Chapel 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.