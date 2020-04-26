(nee Tousignant) 1929-2020 Preceded in death by husband, Manny; son, Gary; parents, Arthur & Lauella Tousignant; brothers, Donald & Tom. Survived by sons, Greg (Gerrie), Rick (Deb) & Mark; grandchildren, Jennifer, Deanna, Manny, Joseph, Bridget, Laura & Joey; great grandkids, many nieces & nephews. Graduate of Bethlehem Academy. Retired from long employment at NW Bell/US West. Special thanks to Lakeview Commons Assisted Living Facility. Due to pandemic, a private family service will be held. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.