Age 92 of St. Paul, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. Preceded in death by George, her husband of 55 years; brothers, Russell, Harold, and Clarence; and sister, Grace. Lila will be deeply missed by her daughters, Cynthia Martinson and Susan (John) Martinson-Klow; her grandchildren, Jessica, Justin, and John David (Kearstin and son, Maxwell); nieces and nephews. Funeral service will take place at 11am on Wednesday, March 13 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1730 Old Hudson Rd, St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to service at church. Interment at Union Cemetery, Maplewood. Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 651-738-9615
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019