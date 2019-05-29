|
Age 73 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on May 26, 2019. She will be welcomed in Heaven by her parents, brother and sister, as well as her nieces. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 40 years, Patrick; children, Angela (Dennis) Page, Shannon (Matt) O'Connor, Tony (Luz) Jensen, Pat (daughter-in-law Janis Jones), Chris (Molly), many adored grandchildren, Nick, Sabrina, Colin, Alex, Tara, Will, Kaitlyn, and Caitriona; siblings, Pat Swanson, Beverly Lessard, and Paul Unwin. As well as her constant companion, her beloved dog, Emily. Memorial Service 11 am Friday, May 31 at O'HALLORAN & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul, with visitation beginning at 10 am. Memorials Preferred to The and St. Joseph's Indian School in South Dakota. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019