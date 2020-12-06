1/1
Lila Marie (Boen) BELANGER
Born October 14, 1928. Died December 2, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. Preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin G. Belanger; parents, Edward and Grace Boen; brothers, Phillip and Melford Boen; and sisters, Evelyn and Joyce. Survived by brothers, Chester and Gerald Boen; two daughters, Julianne Rowley (Bob) and Melissa Dorff (Steven); grandson, Brian Benjamin Dorff (Amanda); granddaughters, Jennifer Marie Dorff (Kim) and Mandy Harris (Justin); great-grandchildren, Sean, Kaitlin, Madeleine, (little) Lila, Mikko, Shaun, Dominic and Armoni. Lila grew up on a family farm in Strandquist, MN and graduated from Strandquist High School in 1946. She graduated from Charles Miller School of Practical Nursing, St. Paul, June 26, 1950. She worked as a nurse at Miller Hospital in the baby nursery. Lila and Ben married April 14, 1956. They raised their 2 daughters in South Minneapolis until 1974 when work transferred them to Waukesha, WI, and then Baton Rouge, LA. She enjoyed golf, exercising, walking, gardening, volunteering and reading. Her greatest joy were her grand children and great-grandchildren. They always put a smile on her face. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Little Falls, MN, next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 651-767-9333





Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
