Age 90, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020. She is survived by daughters Sandi (Steve) Ake, Cindy (Bill) Silkett, Debby (Scott) Langevin and Karen (Mike) Drobac; grandchildren Stephanie (Jim), Brian (Maureen), Michael (Suzy), Amy (Lars), Adriana, Cole and Will; great grandchildren Liliana, Padraig, Samuel; other family & friends. Preceded in death by loving husband of 63 years Edward. Private family memorial service with public visitation beginning at 12 until 1PM on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery to follow. Masks and social distancing are required at all events. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred. 651-459-2483