Lillian A. KARWOSKI
1926 - 2020
Formerly of St. Paul and Cottage Grove Beloved Mother and Grandmother Lillian Anna (Henriksen) Karwoski, age 94, of Chaska, MN, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Chaska Heights Senior Living. Lillian was born May 10, 1926, in St. Paul, MN, to Henrik and Lillian (Haase) Henriksen, one of four children. She was married for 60 years to the love of her life, Eugene Robert Karwoski. They had four children. She loved lakes, rivers, fishing, swimming, waterskiing, downhill and cross-country skiing, golf, dogs, birds, nature, strawberries, ice cream and chocolate. Lillian was a wonderful Wife, Mother, and Grandma Divine: eat dessert first, young at heart, and always a good time. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Eugene (2007); son-in-law, Bill Randall; siblings, Stanley Halweg, Viola Halweg Peterson, and Sam Henriksen; nephews, Robert Peterson, David Karwoski, and Peter Karwoski. Survivors include her loving children, Kurt Karwoski of Hastings, Gene (Cindy) Karwoski of Superior, WI, Jill Randall of Chaska, Stanley (Linda) Karwoski of Oakdale; seven grand children, Amy Karwoski, Carrie Karwoski, Joseph Randall, Kelly (Brent) Reykdal, Tracy (Matt) Johnson, Kaitlyn (Tim) Goetzke, and Neil Karwoski; four great grandchildren, Peyton, Hadlee, Lennyn, and Cadence Lillian; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Henriksen. A private family burial was held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. Memorials are preferred to your charity of choice. Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN (952) 448-2137




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
