Lillian Emma MAROUSHEK
1923 - 2020
Born the third of six children on July 22, 1923, on a farm near Bonaire, Iowa, to Mildred (Mertl) and Charles Vobr, passed away on September 26, 2020 in Maplewood, MN, following a series of strokes. Her parents and four siblings predeceased her. Her brother, Raymond, of Cresco, IA, survives her. Surviving Lillian are her two children, Pat (Robert Boyd) Maroushek and Dale (Deborah) Maroushek; three grandchildren, Kira (Grant) Prentice, Kirk (Tamra) Maroushek and Keith Maroushek; three great grandchildren, Hallie, Elise and Oliver Maroushek; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lillian's remains will be cremated and buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, St. Paul, MN, next to Richard's remains. The family will hold a private remembrance. Memorials preferred to The American Hosta Society.





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
