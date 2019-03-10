|
Age 92, of Saint Paul, MN. Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019, surrounded by her children. Born in Minneapolis, MN, in 1926, Lillian was preceded in death by devoted husband Joseph Moore Finley; parents Michael and Mary Manzavrakos; brothers Ernest, Peter, Chris and Jack; and sisters Tula, Lula and Nicky. Survived by elder sister Marion West; children Joseph (Mary), Matthew (Terese), Daniel (Chinfei Chen) and Rebecca (Dan Olson); grandchildren Bridget McCann Lund (Brock), Will (Tanya), Brenna (Levi Smith), Celeste Bosn (Russ), Tiffany (Nat Springer), Colette (Justin Smith) and Bill Mather (fiancée Maura Flanagan); and eight great-grandchildren. Lillian married the love of her life, Joe Finley, in 1951, after a courtship that began after Joe returned from service as a Marine in World War II. She loved her husband and children intensely, and was a devoted wife and mother. Lillian graduated from West High School in Minneapolis and received her B.A. from the College of St. Catherine. She volunteered with the Red Cross during World War II, and later in life at the Dorothy Day Center for the homeless. She was a tireless researcher for Prof. David Lanegran's history of Summit Avenue and its homes. A social being of the highest order, she maintained a great group of friends in a "yoga group" that practiced a rudimentary form of yoga as a pretext for convivial gatherings. Her fondest memories were of summers spent with family at Craigville Beach on Cape Cod. Though her sight was poor in later years, she was a voracious reader and kept her mind sharp by working on crossword puzzles and competing at Scrabble. She had an astounding spirit, intelligence and sense of humor even into her nineties. She was a skillful storyteller and always an engaged listener. As a mother she was patient and tolerant. Lillian loved, and was beloved by, the management and staff of the Saint Anthony Park Home, where she spent the final decade of her life. Her family struggles for words to express the great thanks they owe to the staff of the Saint Anthony Park Home for the kindness and comfort they showered upon Lillian. Following a private ceremony for family, Lillian will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery alongside her husband. Memorials are preferred instead of flowers, to either the Saint Anthony Park Home, 2237 Commonwealth Avenue, Saint Paul, MN 55108 or to the College of St. Catherine. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019