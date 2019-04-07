|
|
Age 78 Of St. Paul Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Sister. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lillian; brothers, Lloyd, Erling, Michael and Robert. Lillian was loved and will be missed by her husband of 54 years, Merton D.; children, Michelle, Melissa (Michael) Nelson and Merton W.; grandchildren, Tracey, Megan, Daniel and Katelyn; siblings, Betty, Mary, Dorothy, Helen and Geraldine. Lillian worked for the State of Minnesota for over 25 years. She was a devout parishioner at Church of St. Pascal Baylon for over 54 years. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM on Tuesday, April 9 at Church of St. Pascal Baylon, 1757 Conway St., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Wednesday at 10:30AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019