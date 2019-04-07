Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of St. Pascal Baylon
1757 Conway St
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Pascal Baylon
1757 Conway St.,
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. (Cardinal) MILLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lillian M. (Cardinal) MILLER Obituary
Age 78 Of St. Paul Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Sister. Preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lillian; brothers, Lloyd, Erling, Michael and Robert. Lillian was loved and will be missed by her husband of 54 years, Merton D.; children, Michelle, Melissa (Michael) Nelson and Merton W.; grandchildren, Tracey, Megan, Daniel and Katelyn; siblings, Betty, Mary, Dorothy, Helen and Geraldine. Lillian worked for the State of Minnesota for over 25 years. She was a devout parishioner at Church of St. Pascal Baylon for over 54 years. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM on Tuesday, April 9 at Church of St. Pascal Baylon, 1757 Conway St., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Wednesday at 10:30AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.