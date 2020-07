Beloved Daughter, Sister and Friend Born August 4, 1996 and died on July 14, 2020. Preceded in death by grandparents Frank and Elenor Verdeja, grandma Jackie and brother-in-law Matt Van Horn. Survived by parents Robert and Tammy Verdeja, sisters Cassie Verdeja and Bri Van Horn (Brian), niece Lyla Verdeja and nephews Jackson and Louis Van Horn. She was loved so much and will greatly be missed. A private celebration of life will be held on August 2nd.