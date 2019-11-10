|
|
Age 86 of Prescott, WI Formerly of Montevideo, MN Passed away Nov. 1, 2019. Survived by her loving husband, Neil; sons, Grant (Cindy) Durhman of Prescott and Eric (Jacquelyn) Durhman of Fountain Hills, AZ; grandchildren, Royce, Paige, Patrick and Madelyn; brother-in-law, Paul (Rita) Durhman of Onalaska, WI; and sisters-in-law, Mary (Bob) Simonson of Bowman, SD and Rose Durhman of Zumbrota, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Merriken; and brothers-in-law, Raymond and Alan Durhman. A Memorial Service will take place 11AM Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Joy Lutheran Church, 1435 St. Croix St., Prescott, WI. A Gathering of Family and Friends will take place 1 hr prior to the service. Prescott (715) 262-5404
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019