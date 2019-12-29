Home

Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ST. JOHN IN THE WILDERNESS
2175 1st St. (Clark Ave. at 1st St.)
White Bear Lake, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
ST. JOHN IN THE WILDERNESS
White Bear Lake, MN
Linda Ann GUANZINI

On December 8, 2019, surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Cora Moreno; sister, Constance Moreno; and grandson, Ethan Joseph Guanzini. Survived by children, Katherine, Kevin (Brooke), and Steven (Mandy); grandchildren, Peyton, Kassidy, Wesley, Emmett, and Harrison; and sister, Claire Anderson (David). Retired teacher Chisago Lakes Middle School. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, January 10, 12:00 P.M. at ST. JOHN IN THE WILDERNESS, 2175 1st St. (Clark Ave. at 1st St.), White Bear Lake. Visitation 2 hours prior to the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. John's HeathEast Cancer Care Center at www.giving.fairview.org 4600 Greenhaven Drive, White Bear 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
