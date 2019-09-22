Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Ann Sparks TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Ann Sparks TAYLOR Obituary
Of Minneapolis Age 71 Passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at North Memorial Hospital. She is survived by husband of 49 years, Gregory Taylor of Minneapolis; children, Miriam Taylor (CA) and Ezra Taylor (MN); grandchildren, Lina and Wallace Taylor (MN); siblings, Janelle Sparks and Dale (Michelle) Sparks (AZ). Linda grew up in Forest City, IA. University of MN Law School – J.D., Lewis and Clark Law School – LL.M. and Bush Foundation Fellow. After a position as Law Clerk for Justice Rosalie Wahl - MN Supreme Court, she went on to help shape the Environmental and Energy Policy for the State of Minnesota as Attorney, Legislative Analyst and Director of several local organizations. She also served as Director of the Local Government Law Center and Professor at the University of Northern Kentucky Law School. She served as an election judge for many years and enjoyed grandchildren, gardening, traveling, biking, swimming, singing, reading, knitting and weaving. Memorial on Saturday November 2, 2019, 2:30pm, Grace-Trinity Community Church, 1430 West 28th St., Minneapolis, MN 55408. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the ACLU at www.aclu.org. 612-724-3621
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.