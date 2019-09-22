|
Of Minneapolis Age 71 Passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at North Memorial Hospital. She is survived by husband of 49 years, Gregory Taylor of Minneapolis; children, Miriam Taylor (CA) and Ezra Taylor (MN); grandchildren, Lina and Wallace Taylor (MN); siblings, Janelle Sparks and Dale (Michelle) Sparks (AZ). Linda grew up in Forest City, IA. University of MN Law School – J.D., Lewis and Clark Law School – LL.M. and Bush Foundation Fellow. After a position as Law Clerk for Justice Rosalie Wahl - MN Supreme Court, she went on to help shape the Environmental and Energy Policy for the State of Minnesota as Attorney, Legislative Analyst and Director of several local organizations. She also served as Director of the Local Government Law Center and Professor at the University of Northern Kentucky Law School. She served as an election judge for many years and enjoyed grandchildren, gardening, traveling, biking, swimming, singing, reading, knitting and weaving. Memorial on Saturday November 2, 2019, 2:30pm, Grace-Trinity Community Church, 1430 West 28th St., Minneapolis, MN 55408. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the ACLU at www.aclu.org. 612-724-3621
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019