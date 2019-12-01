Home

Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Roberts Life Celebration Home
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Roberts Life Celebration Home
March 11, 1948 ~ November 25, 2019 Age 71 of Iron River, WI formerly of White Bear Lake, MN Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister passed away peacefully on November 25, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Russell Crosby, Sr., and Elizabeth Hudalla; sister, Prudence Crotty; brother, Russell Crosby, Jr. Linda will be deeply missed by her loving husband and best friend of 53 years, Vernon; children, Deanna Schmidt (Chris), Brian Schmidt, (Alysia), Shelly Ross (Pat), and Rebecca Dian; grand children, Andrew, Alyssa, Corey, Sam, Dani, and Brianna; sisters, Karen (Tom) Christle, Gaile Kaufman, Gloria Chandler, Charlotte Tourville, Lorraine Crosby, Shirley (George) Hackett, Brenda (Bob) Stein, and Marilyn Crosby; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Linda will be remembered as a very kind and sweet woman who loved giving hugs. Linda enjoyed sewing, gardening and decorating for the holidays. Mostly, she loved spending time with her family and friends. A Celebration of Linda's Life will be held at 12 Noon Sat., Dec. 14th with visitation beginning at 10 AM at Roberts Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Luncheon to follow. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019
