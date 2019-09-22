|
Died on September 17, 2019. Born Linda Jean Trazig April 21, 1947 to the late Joseph Trazig and Shirley Trazig (Brick). Linda spent her formative years in St. Paul with her brothers Joseph Jr. and Robert. A sister, Mary, died at birth. Longtime poet and writer, Linda worked in advertising for many years before starting her own creative copywriting business. She was a poet, an artist in residence at the Loft Literary Center, a creative writing teacher and a nonfiction author. In addition to many books of poetry, Linda wrote Shadow Mothers: Stories of Adoption and Reunion, which was adapted into the play Watermelon Hill and had two extended runs at the Minnesota History Theater. A motion poem based on her poem Carousel was displayed on the front of St. Paul's Union Depot. Linda's nonfiction work includes a soon to be published work on women motorcyclists of the 1930s and 40s. She traveled extensively both on the motorcycle and off with her loving and devoted husband of thirty-five years, David McKay. Linda lived for 34 months following her brain cancer diagnosis despite only being expected to live 4-8 months. Her steel will, stubbornness, and relentless sense of humor kept her going, even though, in her words, she had "one foot in the grave and the other on a banana peel" for much of that time. Linda is survived by a caring blended family, including husband David McKay; ex-husband Bill Back; brother Robert Trazig (Nancy); daughters Michele Back (Jorge Aguero) and Katie Back (Calvin Hsieh); stepdaughter Rebecca McKay; sons Tom Franta (the late Becky Franta) and Joel Back (Becky Back); grandchildren Alexandra, Nicholas, Evan, Mikayla, Gabriel and Atari; and great-grandson Kayden. The family wants to thank the compassionate and caring staff from Heartland Hospice, Carebuilders and Interim Home Healthcare. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Minnesota Civil Liberties Union or Planned Parenthood. A celebration of Linda's amazing life will be held at Becketwood Cooperative, 4300 West River Parkway, Minneapolis Saturday November 9th beginning at 2pm.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019