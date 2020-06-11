Age 59 of Hugo, MN Lin (Dee Dee) passed away on May 21, 2020 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Survived by loving parents Pat and Russ Johnson, sisters Kim (Ken) Wrobel and Kris (Mark) Fortman, relatives and friends. Linda enjoyed the simple things in life: her pets, good books and most importantly family time, particularly at the cabin in Ogema, WI. She will be dearly missed. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the JA Wedum Residential Hospice (Foundation), 2615 University Ave SE, Mpls, MN 55414.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store