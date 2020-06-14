Age 63, of White Bear Lake Passed away on March 23, 2020 after battling cancer for thirty months. Linda was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the very hospital where she eventually worked. She loved her life, her home and community in White Bear Lake for more than 20 years before her passing at home surrounded by those who loved her. Linda's memory is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 44 years, James B. Carson Sr. They met as freshmen while attending Robbinsdale High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Imelda Mayleben. Linda will be fondly remembered by those who called her Mom, Mama, Nana, Linda-boo, and Lynn. To her siblings, she was a good sister and a great friend. Linda dedicated herself to helping others through her work and everyday life. As a young married woman, she served as a houseparent at a group home for teenaged girls. Later, she started activities groups for adults with disabilities – "Let's Go Twin Cities", and "TAC" (The Adventure Club). She also taught "Mom and Me" baking classes, and Christmas cookie classes locally that she enjoyed with her sister and daughter for several years. As a foster parent, she opened her home to children in need of love and safety. Linda's greatest accomplishment was the founding and management of the largest hospital based food shelf in the country – The Food Shelf @ HCMC. Her food shelf provided more than five million pounds of food for an estimated 4.2 million meals to Minnesotans in need. She was a beloved coworker at HCMC and White Bear Lake Mitsubishi. She often said that she continued working through her cancer because she would miss her friends if she stopped. This was a true testament for the love she felt for her colleagues. They were not coworkers to her; they were friends for whom she cared. She was a spark of light, positivity, and a beautiful soul to her friends at work. Linda loved her Roman Catholic faith and often volunteered at her church, St. Pius X Catholic Church of White Bear Lake. She coordinated the Eucharistic Minister schedule for over 10 years. She enjoyed sharing in the joy of others on their wedding day as a wedding coordinator at the church, too. Linda frequently volunteered at St. Pius X Catholic School in many different roles. She served as a lunch lady, librarian, the PSA member and leader, and helped wherever she thought she could to be around to help children. Above all, Linda loved children. Her own children brought her great joy and she was a very proud mother of two (James B. Carson Jr., and Rachel F. Carson). She loved all children but especially her own, her two godchildren, and her many nieces and nephews. She spent many years fostering abuse/neglect victim toddlers and infants in her home. She spoke in court fighting for the rights of abused children when no one else would speak for them. Linda Carson fulfilled as well as any person ever has the spirit of Matthew 25:40. She courageously defended children she fostered in her home, fed millions of meals to the poor, and looked after the needs of new Americans by opening her home and caring for their needs. Linda's giving spirit, bravery, and kindness were shining examples in our community of what we all should aspire to be in our own communities. She often said, "No one deserves to go hungry, and my home is always open to those in need." Linda did not just say this but she lived by the principles for which she fought every day of her life. A service will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 3878 Highland in White Bear Lake at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 19, 2020. All are welcome to attend. However, there is a limit of 160 attendees. The service will be livestreamed. Linda loved flowers! Please feel free to support your local florist.









