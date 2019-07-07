Home

Linda J. (Peterson) KENNEDY


1949 - 2019
Linda J. (Peterson) KENNEDY Obituary
2/19/1949 – 5/29/2019 Age 70, passed away in the comfort of her home. A beautiful soul who was caring, giving, hardworking, loving, nurturing and so much more. A true blessing to all who knew her. Preceded in death by father, "Mike" Peterson & beloved sister, Sandy Moore. Survived by children, Jack Jr. (Suzanne), Patricia "Patti" (Eric) Kasten; grandchildren, Jordan, Jesse & Jacqui Kennedy and Katelynn & Sarah Capaul; mother, Rose Peterson; siblings, John (Roxy) & Sharon (John) Boet; along with brother-in-law, Jeff Moore; other family & friends. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019
