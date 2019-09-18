Home

Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. John Vianney
19th Ave. No. at Bromley
South St. Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. John Vianney
19th Ave. No.Bromley,
South St. Paul, MN
View Map
Beloved Sister and Aunt Age 69, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ken. Survived by siblings, Arnold (Janice), Janet (Ron) Schroeder, Gene (Mary Jane), Gary (Kathy), Jim (Diane), Steve (Dee Dee), Bonnie, Debra, Paul (Jo Ellen), Rick (Sharon); sister-in-law, Barb; best friend, Sue Pederson; and many other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, September 20th at the Church of St. John Vianney, 19th Ave. No. at Bromley, South St. Paul. Gathering of Family and Friends 1 hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 18, 2019
