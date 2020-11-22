Passed away unexpectedly at age 69. Preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Ellen Engen. Linda will be deeply missed by her siblings, Jeanne (Joe) Smith, Michael (Chris) Engen, Cheryl (Ed) Reisewitz, Debbie (John) Ellingworth and Kathy Engen. She was also a beloved aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Linda retired in 2002 from AT&T. Burial will take place in the spring. Memorials may be made in Linda's name to your favorite charity
