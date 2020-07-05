1/1
Linda K. HEMENWAY
1947 - 2020
Age 72, of Shoreview Passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2020. Linda was born August 26, 1947 in Phoenix, Arizona and eventually settled down with her husband and two young children in the Twin Cities in 1973. She quickly grew to cherish living in the Twin Cities, becoming a devoted fan of the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Vikings in particular. She made her living for most of her career as a salesperson for Sears Roebuck and Co at the Brookdale Mall. Following divorce, Linda was immensely proud of the two boys she raised on her own, and also her grandchildren. Perhaps what she will be remembered most for, is her fanatical enthusiasm for cats and anything about cats. In Minnesota, she is survived by sons Michael (Becky) Hemenway and Matthew (Bridget) Hemenway and four grandchildren that she absolutely adored. In Arizona, she is survived by her sisters Rita Felder, Diedre Rose and Edna Fraser and their families. A celebration of life to be held at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
