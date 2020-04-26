Age 74 from Oakdale Passed away on April 17th, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Dell & Elaine Edmundson. Survived by her husband of 51 years, Jim; son, David, and grandchildren, Will and CJ; daughter, Kari (John) Yoch, and grandchildren, Ryan and Elaina; brothers, John (Debbie), Dennis (Charlene) and Steve Edmundson; sister, Nancy (Mark) Miller; aunt, Almeda Smith; uncle, Rodger (Bev) Acker; many cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous great friends. Linda was a University of MN Graduate who taught remedial and gifted elementary children for a few years, and she retired from Cigna Ins. After retirement she worked at the Oakdale Library. Her greatest loves were her grandchildren and reading mysteries. Linda will be missed but never missing.

