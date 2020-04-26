Linda Kay ACKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 74 from Oakdale Passed away on April 17th, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Dell & Elaine Edmundson. Survived by her husband of 51 years, Jim; son, David, and grandchildren, Will and CJ; daughter, Kari (John) Yoch, and grandchildren, Ryan and Elaina; brothers, John (Debbie), Dennis (Charlene) and Steve Edmundson; sister, Nancy (Mark) Miller; aunt, Almeda Smith; uncle, Rodger (Bev) Acker; many cousins, nieces, nephews and numerous great friends. Linda was a University of MN Graduate who taught remedial and gifted elementary children for a few years, and she retired from Cigna Ins. After retirement she worked at the Oakdale Library. Her greatest loves were her grandchildren and reading mysteries. Linda will be missed but never missing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved