Linda Kay PIETSCH
Loving Mother and Grandmother Passed Unexpectedly July 30, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Fred & Ann Pietsch; brother, Fred Pietsch; and brother-in-law, Dave Vanbeck. Survived by children, Daniel (Valli) Cowles, Jestina (Jeremy) Rainer, Jenelle (Mike) Luxem, Eric (Sarah) Collins, and Mariah Collins; ten grandchildren; sister, Pam Vanbeck; and brothers, Al (Lucy), Doug (Karla), and Kevin (Michele) Pietsch. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Memorial service 12 Noon Friday, August 7 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr (Co Hwy 23). Visitation at the funeral home from 11 AM - 12 PM Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
AUG
7
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
