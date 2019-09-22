Home

Linda L. (Anderson) OBERG

Age 71 of Maplewood Passed away from ovarian cancer September 3, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family. Preceded in death by parents and one brother. Survived by daughter Tiea (Tom) Crane, son Chad (Angela Pappas) Oberg, grandchildren Jeffrey, Ryan, Brenna, Anya, Lauren, Evangelia, sister Susan McDonough and brothers Jim, Mike and Mark Anderson. Celebration of life event to be held on Thursday, October 10th at Joseph's Grill, 140 Wabasha St., St. Paul 6-9 pm. Private interment. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice and Allina Hospice who provided her with wonderful care, we are grateful for their care and compassion.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019
