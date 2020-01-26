Home

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:45 AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Lane #1
Linda L. WERRA Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandma Age 74 of North St. Paul. Preceded in death by mother, Neo King; brother, George Louis King. Survived by husband of 53 years, John; son, Gabe (Brandi); grandsons, Austin, Sam & Parker; siblings, Ann Chappell, Marcia Dee Cook; & Frank King. Funeral Service Wednesday (Jan. 29, 2020) 12:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Visitation starting at 11:00 AM. Interment Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) 11:00 AM at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Lane #1 at 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Autism Society of MN. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020
