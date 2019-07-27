Home

Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
4:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
View Map
Linda Lee ADAMS Obituary
(nee Schostag) Age 69, of White Bear Lake Passed away on July 24, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, John & Philene Schostag and sisters, Connie Mavis and Dawn Clyne. Survived by loving husband, Stephen; sons, Robert (Jamie) and William (Jennifer); granddaughter, Erin; grandson, Stephen; sisters, Louann (Dan) Hollihan, Terie Watson Schostag and husband Doug Watson, and Kimberly Perreault; brother, John "Jack" Schostag and other family members and friends. Employed with MN DOT Acquisitions. Memorial service Wednesday, July 31st at 5:00PM with visitation beginning at 4:00PM at BRADSHAW CELE-BRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 4600 Greenhaven Dr. @ Hwy 96, White Bear. A special thank you to the staff at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN Cancer unit. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on July 27, 2019
