|
|
(nee Schostag) Age 69, of White Bear Lake Passed away on July 24, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, John & Philene Schostag and sisters, Connie Mavis and Dawn Clyne. Survived by loving husband, Stephen; sons, Robert (Jamie) and William (Jennifer); granddaughter, Erin; grandson, Stephen; sisters, Louann (Dan) Hollihan, Terie Watson Schostag and husband Doug Watson, and Kimberly Perreault; brother, John "Jack" Schostag and other family members and friends. Employed with MN DOT Acquisitions. Memorial service Wednesday, July 31st at 5:00PM with visitation beginning at 4:00PM at BRADSHAW CELE-BRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 4600 Greenhaven Dr. @ Hwy 96, White Bear. A special thank you to the staff at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN Cancer unit. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on July 27, 2019