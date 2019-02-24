Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
671 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 767-9333
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
671 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55116
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Lou CLARK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Lou CLARK Obituary
Of St. Paul Passed away on February 18, 2019 Preceded in death by her beloved mother, Johanna Martin; and sisters, Michelle and Phyllis. Loving mother of India (Elliot), Clement, Erwin (Crystal) and Aleisha (Nick). Also survived by many grandchildren; siblings, Cynthia, John (Carol), Mikel, Carrie (Garry), Anthony (Shelly) and Angela; and many nieces and nephews. She was a dedicated nurse for many years and was a caregiver to everyone. Memorial Service, 11AM Friday, March 1st at SIMPLE TRADITIONS BY BRADSHAW 671 S. Snelling Avenue, St Paul with a Visitation one hour prior. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now