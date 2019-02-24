|
Of St. Paul Passed away on February 18, 2019 Preceded in death by her beloved mother, Johanna Martin; and sisters, Michelle and Phyllis. Loving mother of India (Elliot), Clement, Erwin (Crystal) and Aleisha (Nick). Also survived by many grandchildren; siblings, Cynthia, John (Carol), Mikel, Carrie (Garry), Anthony (Shelly) and Angela; and many nieces and nephews. She was a dedicated nurse for many years and was a caregiver to everyone. Memorial Service, 11AM Friday, March 1st at SIMPLE TRADITIONS BY BRADSHAW 671 S. Snelling Avenue, St Paul with a Visitation one hour prior. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019