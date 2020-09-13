1/1
Linda Louise BIRON
Age 72, of Maplewood Formerly of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020. Preceded in death by her son Michael; parents Merrill & Mabel Senecal. Survived by her husband, Patrick; sister, Marilyn; daughter, Amy (William); grandchil- dren, Abby (Josh), Nathan and Missy; great grandchildren, Davey and Joey; and many nieces and nephews. Private Family Funeral Service & Interment will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery. Memorials preferred to HealthEast Hospice or American Diabetes Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Interment
Riverview Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
