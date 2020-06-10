Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on June 7, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, Leo R. & Bernice Brady. Survived by loving husband, Thomas; children, Sara L. (Scott W.) Norland, Brian J. (Kris M.) Christensen, Amy M. (Chance L.) Norby, Holly A. Christensen Nelson; grandchildren, Jacob T. Christensen, Evan T. Christensen, Kate J. Christensen, Bailey M. Norby, Eleanor A. Nelson, and Brady J. Nelson. Born and raised in Marcus, Iowa where she met her husband of 52 years. Moved to Minneapolis in 1969 to pursue her career in healthcare and raise her family. She loved to travel with Tom. Her favorite place to travel was the Pacific Coast where she enjoyed picnics and card games while taking in the ocean. She was active leader in church and community theater where she expressed her incredible creativity. She had a passion for cooking, sewing, tending to her flowers, and card playing. She created a little slice of heaven in her own backyard that she fondly named Christensen's Creekside Cottage. She shared her incredible wisdom and was a mother to all. Visitation Monday (June 15, 2020) from 4 PM - 7 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Private Family Mass by invitation only to be held with live streaming on Sandberg Funeral Home facebook page (No account necessary) Interment Tuesday (June 16th) 12:00 PM at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lydia & Helen St., North St. Paul. Family wishes to emphasize all attending Visitation or Graveside Service are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. They really want to be clear that folks need to maintain a safe environment for their family and friends. The family will honor Linda with a celebration of her life when we are through the pandemic and we can safely gather again. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 10, 2020.