Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHURCH OF SAINT BERNARD
187 Geranium Avenue West
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF SAINT BERNARD
187 Geranium Avenue West
Linda M. (Swenson) EIDEN

Linda M. (Swenson) EIDEN Obituary
Passed away unexpectedly on May 22, 2019, age 68. Preceded in death by parents, William and Nancy Paul. Survived by sons, Brian (Samantha), Greg, and Robert (Mayra) Eiden; grandsons, Ryan and Brandon Loehlein; siblings, William (Sheila), Paul, and Margaret "Peggy" (Bob) Smith. She will be dearly missed by her sons, grandsons, family, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, May 29, 11:00 A.M. at the CHURCH OF SAINT BERNARD, 187 Geranium Avenue West. Visitation Tuesday, 5-7 P.M. at BRADSHAW, 1078 Rice Street, as well as one hour prior to the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. Special thanks to Annette Cavegn for all her special care. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019
