Age 64, of Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota, passed peacefully at her home on April 18, 2019 from her seven-year battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Dorothy Brunjes; sister, Mary Ann. She is survived by her husband, Bruce; daughters, Kristine (Tim), Jennifer (Kevin). She was a dedicated employee of Pugleasa Company for 42 years. She will be remembered for her laughter, love of sewing, feeding the birds, and keeping a clean house. A special thank you to the Fairview Lakes Hospice, Chisago Lakes Team for your care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to go to the or Fairview Lakes Hospice, Chisago Lakes. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 3:30 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019