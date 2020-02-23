Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans-Nordby Funeral Home - Brooklyn Center
6000 Brooklyn Blvd.
Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
763-533-3000

Linda M. (Gegen) ROKUSEK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda M. (Gegen) ROKUSEK Obituary
Age 70, of Brooklyn Park Passed away on February 4, 2020 Preceded in death by parents and siblings. Survived by husband, Larry; sons, Jason (Melissa), Trevor (Michelle); daughter; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Jill) Gegen; and many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM on Friday, February 28 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 7025 Halifax Ave, Brooklyn Center, with visitation starting at 9:30AM at church. Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the . Evans-Nordby 763-533-3000 www.evansnordby.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -