Age 70, of Brooklyn Park Passed away on February 4, 2020 Preceded in death by parents and siblings. Survived by husband, Larry; sons, Jason (Melissa), Trevor (Michelle); daughter; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; brother, Bill (Jill) Gegen; and many other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM on Friday, February 28 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 7025 Halifax Ave, Brooklyn Center, with visitation starting at 9:30AM at church. Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the . Evans-Nordby 763-533-3000 www.evansnordby.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020