Age 69, of Leigh High Acres, FL Formerly of Buhl, MN Died on October 3, 2019 at Leigh High Hospice House. Linda was born on April 2, 1950 to Dorothy (Verant) and Joseph Briski in Chisholm, MN. She attended Hibbing Community College and went on to work as a Land Specialist for Washington County residing in Oakdale, MN. During her career, she was active in the DFL party and served on many successful campaigns at the local to the presidential level. In 1985, she was elected President of AFSCME local 517. She also served as MN AFL-CIO Sergeant at Arms and Secretary of St. Croix Valley Labor Body. In 1993, she was elected President of MN AFSCME Council 14, representing over 12,000 members. Further, she served on the National AFSCME Women's Advisory Council. Linda was a proud union leader and DFL advocate. Upon retirement from Washington County, Linda moved to Buhl, MN to be closer to her family. She worked at Super One Foods in Hibbing and continued to give back to her community by serving on the Library Board in Buhl. She fulfilled a life long dream when she moved to Florida, a place she vacationed in her youth. Linda is survived by a brother, Carey Briski of Chisholm, MN; nieces, Melissa Briski (Troy Martinson), Renee (Chris) Markas, Mari (Kelly) Latola, David Toldo, Melodi (Ty) Renner; many great nieces and nephews; other extended family members she valued deeply; and friends, Judith Atkins and Cate Wagner. Her parents, Dorothy and Joseph Briski, preceded her in death. There will be a private service for the family at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019