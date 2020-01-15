Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Sheppard of the Valley Church
14107 Hudson Rd.
S. Afton, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Sheppard of the Valley Church
14107 Hudson Rd.
S. Afton, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda HATALLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Mae (Holmberg) HATALLA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Mae (Holmberg) HATALLA Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at the age of 68. Linda will be lovingly remembered by her husband Dan of 48 years, and children Angie (Dan), Chris (Sarah) and Doug (Meg). She will be sorely missed by her beloved grandchildren, Hannah, Ashlyn, Jonny, Brynn, Brooke, Braden and Harper as well as her six siblings Mel, Dick, Mark "Marco", Sue and Connie Rae. Linda is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces & nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Oscar & Bernice Holmberg and sister Sandra Marie. Memorial Service on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at 11am with visitation one hour prior to service at Sheppard of the Valley Church 14107 Hudson Rd. S. Afton, MN 55001, 651-436-8248.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -