Passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at the age of 68. Linda will be lovingly remembered by her husband Dan of 48 years, and children Angie (Dan), Chris (Sarah) and Doug (Meg). She will be sorely missed by her beloved grandchildren, Hannah, Ashlyn, Jonny, Brynn, Brooke, Braden and Harper as well as her six siblings Mel, Dick, Mark "Marco", Sue and Connie Rae. Linda is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces & nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Oscar & Bernice Holmberg and sister Sandra Marie. Memorial Service on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at 11am with visitation one hour prior to service at Sheppard of the Valley Church 14107 Hudson Rd. S. Afton, MN 55001, 651-436-8248.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 15, 2020