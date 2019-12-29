|
It's with great sadness we announce the passing of Linda (Lin) of Apple Valley, MN on December 21, 2019. Born in 1948 to Willard and Ann (Connolly) Hecht. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her son Craig (Shannon) Gervais and grandson Nathan, she was the BEST Grammie Lin who loved to watch Nate play baseball and basketball and was one of his biggest Cheerleaders! Also survived by her siblings: Twin Brother Bill (Judith) Hecht, and Sister Karen Williams, and Nieces and Nephews. Private family services.
