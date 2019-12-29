Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda HECHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Marie HECHT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Marie HECHT Obituary
It's with great sadness we announce the passing of Linda (Lin) of Apple Valley, MN on December 21, 2019. Born in 1948 to Willard and Ann (Connolly) Hecht. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her son Craig (Shannon) Gervais and grandson Nathan, she was the BEST Grammie Lin who loved to watch Nate play baseball and basketball and was one of his biggest Cheerleaders! Also survived by her siblings: Twin Brother Bill (Judith) Hecht, and Sister Karen Williams, and Nieces and Nephews. Private family services.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -