Age 73, of White Bear Lake, MN Died October 5, 2020, at Maplewood Care Center. Preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Shirley Selle and her brother, Rick. Survived by son Jeff, of Northlake, IL and sister Nancy of White Bear Lake, and nieces and nephews. Linda was known for her devout faith and appreciation for her close friends and family. Memorial Service for immediate family will be held at a later date.









