|
|
Age 66 of Prairie Island Linda "Anpaó Nazín Wín" Louise Owen passed away peacefully in her home on June 27, 2019. She was born March 30, 1953 to Amos and Ione (James) Owen in Red Wing. Linda worked as a Tribal Administrator and Lobbyist for the Prairie Island Indian Community and as a school liaison. Linda is survived by her brothers: Raymond Owen, Michael (Claudia) Owen, Clifford (Debbie) Owen, Duane "Duffy" (Timya) Owen and Floyd Hand; and by her sisters: Brenda Owen-Milano, Carrie Owen, Marcy (Terry) Fiddler and Olivia (Terry) Janis. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Hepi; beloved brother, Arthur; and fiancé, Robert Grey Eagle. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Prairie Island Community Center. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, until the time of the service on Monday. Prayer services will take place at 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday during the visitation. Interment at the Prairie Island Community Cemetery. Funeral arrangements made by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com 651-388-3343
Published in Pioneer Press on June 29, 2019