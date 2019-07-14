Home

Cremation Society of Minnesota
1979 Old Hudson Road
St Paul, MN 55119
(651)789-0404
Linda RAASCH

Linda RAASCH Obituary
Spirited woman and lifelong resident of St. Paul Park passed away peacefully on July 8th. She is preceded in death by her first-born son, Scott, mother Betty, father Russell, stepfather Don, brother Ralph. Survived by daughter Lisa Koenke; son, Ralph (Melida); grandchildren, Marshall, Serena and Carson; siblings Tom, Tim, Robin, Kelly and Jody; and all her cherished nieces and nephews. Memorial service to be held on Friday, July 19th at the Cremation Society of MN, St. Paul Chapel, 651-789-0404. Visitation 11 am and service at 11:30.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
