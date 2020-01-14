|
|
Linda passed away peacefully on the morning of January 7th, 2020 at the age of 63 after a courageous battle against cancer. Born Oct. 8, 1956. Linda was a loving, kind and compassionate woman who will be missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Ruth Haider. Survived by loving husband of 43 years, Rennie; sons Matt (Jamie) and Scott (Katelynn); grandsons Brett and Riley; siblings Judy (Bob), Ron (Pam), Gary (Debbie), and many other relatives and friends. Linda was thankful for the care of the doctors and nurses at the Mayo Clinic and for all the prayer support from family and friends. A special thanks to the Fairview hospice team and The Pillars Hospice Home team for providing loving support and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance (MOCA). Funeral service 10:30 am Friday, January 17th with visitation starting at 9:30 at: Eagle Brook Church, 2401 Buffalo St, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 .
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 14, 2020