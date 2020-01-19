|
Died peacefully on January 15, 2020 Growing up around the world gave Linda natural curiosity and an inimitable zeal for life. The daughter of Blanche & Dumas Rochelle of Norfolk, VA, she went to 13 different schools from Burbank to Wiesbaden, Charleston to Casablanca, owing to her father's career in the U.S. Air Force. Her own career began as a stewardess with Delta Airlines. The phone number of an eligible bachelor was passed to her, and he became the love of her life and husband of 50 years. They settled in the Twin Cities and raised children Andrew and Amy, the pride and joy of their lives. Linda's natural demeanor was cheerfulness-- she never met a stranger. She was infinitely curious about everyone she met, instantly wanting to know the name, hometown, and life story of each passing face. Linda loved flowers, a warm breeze off White Bear Lake, more flowers, watching golf on TV, even more flowers, going to the Guthrie and the Ordway, having family over during the holidays, traveling to every state in the country, reading the Sunday paper all week long and spending cherished hours laughing with the people she loved. She is survived by her husband Lynn, their children Andrew (Laura) of New Canaan, CT, Amy (Franck) step-granddaughter Sophia, grandson Charlie Marret of Mendota Heights, MN, nephews and nieces Rich (Heather), Kim and Scott Slagle, her brother John Rochelle of Sacramento, CA, their extended families who she loved very much and the many close friends made everywhere. She was the sun our entire family orbited around, and we will miss her light dearly. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 1st from 1pm to 4 pm at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. A private interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Linda's memory to Minnesota Public Radio, or the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020