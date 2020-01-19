Home

Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-4868
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
(550 7th St. W.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
550 7th St. W.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Linda S. FOGEL Obituary
Age 63, of St. Paul Passed away from uterine cancer on Tuesday, January 14th. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. A child nutritionist; known as "Suzy" by coworkers. She enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking & knitting. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph & Dorothy McMahon. Survived by husband of 36 years, Ron; children, Robbie (Jen), Stephanie (Brian) Bennett, Courtney (Will) Bremer & Melissa (Eric) Michelson; 8 grandchildren; and 3 siblings. Memorial services will be held at 11am on Thursday, January 23rd at St. Mark's Lutheran Church (550 7th St. W., St. Paul). Visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to ISD 197 Child Nutrition (1897 Delaware Ave., Mendota Heights, MN 55118). WULFF GODBOUT 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodboutfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
